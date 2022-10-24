Hixson

G.C. Hixson has helped to bring many businesses to Wilson County in the past 17 years. He will retire at the end of the year.

 XAVIER SMITH

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will enter a new phase soon after longtime director G.C. Hixson announced plans to retire by the end of the year.

“It’s not anything driven by the community, management, politics or anything like that. It’s probably just more of where do you go in your life at that point in your life,” Hixson said. “We had a great year here last year. Professionally, it’s still a great place to be.”