The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will enter a new phase soon after longtime director G.C. Hixson announced plans to retire by the end of the year.
“It’s not anything driven by the community, management, politics or anything like that. It’s probably just more of where do you go in your life at that point in your life,” Hixson said. “We had a great year here last year. Professionally, it’s still a great place to be.”
Hixson, 70, said he would like to focus on his family and community efforts, likely through Journey Homes, Habitat for Humanity, his church and relief efforts.
Hixson has spent 40 years in economic development in a career that has led to numerous awards and recognition.
Hixson began his state career in the planning division of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, followed by the Tennessee Energy Authority and finally the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
In his time working for the state, he participated in major projects around Middle Tennessee, especially in the Lebanon area, including Nutro Products, Dell and the Genesco Distribution Center.
“I didn’t have a goal to be that. It was just an opportunity,” said Hixson, who spent 22 years with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Hixson became the third executive director of the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board in 2005.
“I tend to think working 17 years here is really where economic development is,” he said. “You see people that didn’t have a job that are now working. They may have been on government relief. You change their lives. You change their careers. You didn’t do it personally, but you have a role in it. It’s hard to get that at the state level.”
Throughout his tenure in Wilson County, Hixson has helped attract several businesses that have changed the economic landscape in the county, including Amazon, FedEx, Moldex-Metric, Thermo-Fisher and other businesses that call the Speedway Industrial Park home.
Hixson said, however, Wilson County’s success in recruitment is not a solo accomplishment, but the culmination of focused efforts by several groups and people, including Tammy Stokes, assistant director of the Wilson County JECDB.
“Tammy Stokes is a real attribute here,” he said. “She’s been here 22 years. She’s the glue.”
Hixson also credited the work of city mayors, commissions and councils and especially the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board members and executive directors. He highlighted three longtime executive board members Bob Rochelle, Phil Smartt and Nelson Steed, who died last year.
“It’s not easy to come here every first Thursday of every month and fourth Tuesday of every quarter, and to commit to that and read the reports and audit reports and all of the information,” he said. “They’ve been committed to this.”
The Tennessee Economic Development Council recognized Hixson as recipient of the Legacy Award last year. He received the award to honor his achievements in economic development in Tennessee and especially in Wilson County.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said Hixson has helped transform the county’s economic landscape and footprint throughout the state and country.
“G.C. is one of those guys that knows everybody and everybody knows him. When you needed something or needed a contact, they had a relationship with G.C., and I think that really gave us a leg up here,” said Hutto, who said Hixson’s long tenure also helped create a smooth operation.
Hutto also noted Hixson’s ability to adapt with the needs and requests of the county and its leaders.
“He changed with the times and that’s good. I hate to see him go,” Hutto said.
Hixson said he still loves the job and the community and has loved his time as the Wilson County JECDB director.