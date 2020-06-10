Cumberland University announced that Staci Galentine transitioned into the role of Vice President for Advancement on June 1.
Galentine assumed the role of Interim Vice President for Advancement in January 2020.
Galentine has served as a Development Officer at Cumberland since 2017. As a Development Officer, Galentine was responsible for implementing plans to expand the university’s prospect base and build donor pipelines.
Galentine graduated with a bachelor of applied science in business administration and management from Belmont University.