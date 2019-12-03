Girl Scouts in north Wilson County face the upcoming cooking sales season without a beloved volunteer, trainer, coordinator and mentor.
Patty Drehobl Hill, 64, passed away last month. She volunteered with the organization for 28 years, most recently as Service Unit 200’s Coordinator. Service Unit 200 consists of 27 Girl Scout troops, dozens of troop leaders and hundreds of scouts.
Cookie sales starts Dec. 24 and the scouts will be at booths in the community throughout February.
Hill started with Girl Scouts when her daughter joined and continued to volunteer after she graduated. She coordinated many cookie sellers and also volunteered in her oldest granddaughter Brielle Hill’s troop.
Mandi Linde, another Girl Scout volunteer and close friend of Hill’s said the most impressive characteristic about Hill was her devotion to the organization.
“Each year she helped rally the cookie sellers,” Linde said. “It’s going to be so hard on the girls without Patty to teach and mentor them. The leaders are also so devasted. She always gave them a shoulder and encouragement. This is a really tough time without our true advisor.
“I think she would be so honored to know how many people loved her, but she would not want any of us to mourn. She would tell us to go kick butts and sell cookies!”
According to Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee Communication Specialist Amelia Lee, “Girls loved (Hill) as the cookie coordinator for their service unit as she would always check in on the cookie booths and make sure the girls were doing alright. Girls would look forward to her stopping by as she would purchase cookies from them and often donate them to the military.”
Hill, who was also a substitute teacher for Wilson County Schools for 20 years, received many Girl Scout volunteer awards: Outstanding Leader (1999), Appreciation Pin (2010), Outstanding Volunteer Pin (2011), Honor Pin (2013 and 2017) and Volunteer of Excellence (2018).
Linde said leaders and the scouts are talking about ways to honor Hill.
“The girls are thinking about developing a ‘Remember Miss Patty patch’,” she said.