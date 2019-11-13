Gladeville Middle School head softball coach Justin Haley was honored for his service in the U.S. Navy at the school last Friday, one of five veterans honored at the Veterans Day ceremony.
Haley, also the school’s strength and conditioning teacher, said he joined the Navy, “right after I graduated from Watertown High School. I was still a kid, but I had to grow up quickly. Serving my country and education was a dream I had as a kid.”
He served seven years in the Navy on the USS Portland with a rank as Petty Officer 2nd Class.
“I served during the terrorist attacks (on Sept. 11),” he said, “I also served during the Iraq war. The USS Portland was a part of six other ships known as the Magnificent 7. The Mag 7 was the first battle group to reach Kuwait City.”
Haley said that he enjoyed speaking to the students.
“It was an honor and a privilege to speak to the student body,” he said. “There are many veterans they could have picked, but they chose me to represent the Navy, and I was delighted to do so. I appreciate the respect the community and country give to veterans, because it has not always been this way.
GMS principal Bethany Wilson oversaw the event.
“Coach Haley serves his students the way he did his country: with his whole heart,” Wilson said. “He works hard to help his students set and reach strength and conditioning goals and emphasizes the importance of character and hard work.
“I loved hearing a little more about Mr. Haley’s naval career (Friday). His passion for his country definitely was evident in every word. Soon, Coach Haley will begin his softball season as our first head softball coach, and I look forward to seeing how he instills these values within his players.”
Haley said that coaching is the “main reason I am in education. Sports teaches student athletes a sense of pride, determination and commitment tools they need to succeed in life. I instill these traits into my student athletes and at the end of their career I feel like I made a difference in the young man’s or young lady’s life.”