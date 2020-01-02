Today

Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Occasional rain. High 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.