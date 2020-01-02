Gladeville Middle School played a huge part in saving Christmas for hundreds of needy children in Mt. Juliet.
When GMS SEEK teacher Amy Wilken read The Wilson Post’s story about the theft of thousands of dollars of donated toys to Big Brothers for its annual Mother’s Toy Store she “was torn up,” GMS Principal Bethany Wilson said.
“She immediately called (Big Brothers president) Sherry Bilbrey to talk about the emergency situation and the need to replace the stolen toys,” Wilson said. “She came to me and asked if we could possibly have a toy drive. Of course, I said yes.”
Before news of a possible cancellation of the Toy Store because of the toy theft, Wilken’s SEEK Project Selflessness Club was organizing a clothing drive.
“But they felt collecting donated toys for local children would take top priority and they switched over to a drive to collect many toys for Big Brothers just days before Christmas,” Wilson said.
They were off and running with pamphlets, social media campaigns, word of mouth and a spark of eagerness so some Wilson County children would have at least some presents under their tree Christmas morning.
Wilkens said her goal was to collect 200 toys for Big Brothers to share with children on Dec. 21 at the Mother’s Toy Store held in Mt. Juliet Middle School. The school collected nearly 500 toys.
“I got an email from Mark Andreola, a rep from Wilson Sporting Goods, and he heard about the travesty of toys stolen and he said he would send over two pallets of sporting goods for our toy drive,” Wilson said. “I was flabbergasted. And so happy.”
Wilkens said the student body and its parents stepped up this giving season. She said when her students read the story about the stolen toys, they were “beyond upset,” and knew they needed to spark the desire to donate for the cause.
“It is such a blessing to live in a community where people care about others and are willing to step up in a time of need,” Wilkens said. “I am delighted and grateful that our students have the heart of serving others. It truly shows how children can have just as much, if not more, of an impact on our world as adults do.”
Wilkens said she had people reach out to her through Facebook to get her address so that they could send her gifts in the mail to bring to the donation spot at the school.
“It makes me feel warm inside to know that I have helped other children,” GMS seventh grader Brayden Kirby said.
Eighth grader Bailey Oldham was very aware of the situation and effort.
“It makes me feel really good because I enjoy helping kids who are not as fortunate as I am and I hope that they enjoy the toys that they get for Christmas,” she said.
WWMS adds to toy effort
The West Wilson Middle School Beta Club has sponsored a Big Brothers Food and Toy Drive for eight years. However, because of the toy theft, the group made a special effort this year to help out. Teachers, parents and students collected and donated more than 1,500 nonperishable food items and toys combined.