Gladeville Middle School student Mackenzie Egan will be one of 69 students representing Tennessee in the 2019-2020 National History Day competition.
Egan advanced in the 260-student competition — held online this year — by taking second place in the Junior Individual Performance category at this year’s virtual Tennessee History Day contest. Her project was Fertility Breakthrough! IVF and The First Test Tube Baby.
This year’s National History Day competition will be hosted electronically from the University of Maryland in June.
History Day is a competition in which students in grades 6-12 submit projects about people and events of historical significance. These projects include dramatic performances, imaginative exhibits, multimedia documentaries, websites, and research papers related to this year’s theme, Breaking Barriers in History.
Three other Gladeville Middle School students placed in the competition. Carleigh Hughes and Caroline Irvin were third in the Junior Group Documentary Category for their project Kathrine Switzer: Breaking the Barriers of Boston. Trish Zheng was third in the Junior Individual Exhibit Category for her project Susan La Flesche: Defy Gender and Cultural Expectations.