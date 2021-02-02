Dina Henry seems a bit of a dichotomy.
She’s a competitive bodybuilder on a strict diet and fitness routine, but also loves to cook and create intricate confections and cakes in her home kitchen.
Henry must be a bastion of self-control in the baking area because she’s 5 feet tall and, when not in competition mode, weighs about 102 pounds soaking wet.
Henry is a mother of three boys (ages 16, 13 and 11) and married to 20-year career military husband who is on active duty in the Tennessee National Guard. Henry also homeschools the two younger boys and has a full-time career in real estate.
She’s snagged top bodybuilding awards – and is 48 years old.
A self-proclaimed introvert, Henry admits her fitness journey didn’t start until the age of 40.
She laughs hard trying to explain that.
“Bodybuilding was not on my radar!” she said. “I had no intentions, not in my wildest dreams. Not on my radar! It is completely out of my comfort zone.”
She got into real estate just two years ago and works at Keller Williams – Green Hills.
She was a stay-at-home mom for 14 years. Prior to that, she was a special education teacher for seven years in Las Vegas and New York.
“I just really thought it was important to stay home with the kids, and I am grateful I had the opportunity to do it,” Henry said.
She was never a lifelong fitness freak. She didn’t have a history with athletics or even a regular fitness routine or nutrition goal. Henry is frank to say at age 40 she was out of shape, and perhaps a tad overweight.
“I just wanted to do something for me,” she said.
Her kids were in preschool and elementary school. She joined CrossFit in Mt. Juliet and started working out.
“I did weight training and really didn’t hone in on nutrition or a diet at that time,” she said.
Henry also began running 5Ks in the Nashville area. She admits it took a few years to really lose weight and gain significant muscle. Then she added in the nutrition aspect. However, she said what motivated her to keep it up was the sense of community and friendships at the gym.
“I was having fun and getting fit at the same time,” she said.
She joined another Mt. Juliet gym two years ago.
“That’s when I started getting serious about things,” she said.
Then her goals were to get toned and defined. A friend introduced her to the bodybuilding competition world.
“I thought, ‘we will just see,’ ” said Henry.
The next leg of the new journey was hiring a personal trainer/coach. She hired coach Dwayne Hampton and began the road to her first real competition within months.
She said you can’t look at the grueling training as “misery.”
“To push through you have to be positive, motivated and do restrictive eating,” she said.
She didn’t starve herself to get stage-ready for judges. She ate a good portion of fats, carbs and proteins.
“And, lots of water!” she said.
Henry said she gave up sugary, fizzy drinks years ago. She said she has never been a smoker, and even an occasional glass of wine is a no-no. In the height of competition season, Henry wakes up early and goes to the gym to train two hours a day, five or six days a week. Then she fills her schedule as the homeschool teacher, selling real estate and baking.
Henry’s first bodybuilding competition was in August of 2019. She competed in the women’s bikini class, finishing third in the Master’s category (45 and older), second in the Novice category; and third in the True Novice category.
“One of the hardest parts is wearing five-inch heels!” she said.
Since then, the mom-turned-bodybuilder has competed in two competitions and landed in the top five in both of them. When she wins a competition, she can become a professional.
She does know she won’t become a professional baker anytime soon. She started baking sweet treats for her church members, learning by watching lots of YouTube videos.
For some years she sold wedding cakes, treats and cakes for baby showers, birthdays and other occasions. Just last week, Henry created a wedding cake for her niece’s wedding.
Meanwhile, her next bodybuilding competition is scheduled for August in Nashville. She is on her coach’s menu and fitness plans and said she will pursue success in bodybuilding “Until I don’t like it anymore.”
Of course, it’s not a cheap venture. There are competition fees, posing coaches to pay, hair and makeup and hotel rooms.
Will she cheat one little time and devour a fresh bagel sandwich from the restaurant where her son works?
Mums the words, but it’s highly unlikely.