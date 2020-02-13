Stephen Goodall has been the Wilson County Assessor of Property since 2016. He is a lifelong resident of Wilson County, a graduate of Lebanon High School, and The Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Goodall has been serving the people of Wilson County for 15 years. Before taking office as the Assessor of Property, he was employed by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office where he obtained the rank of sergeant, and supervised 11 schools and 12 School Resource Officers.
Goodall, 40, has been married to wife, Brandi, for 19 years. Brandi is the travel director for Wilson Bank & Trust. They have been blessed with two children, Crockett (16), a sophomore at Watertown High School, and AnnaBella (11), a sixth grader at Tuckers Crossroads Elementary School. Both children participate in their school’s honors programs for their high academics and are involved in multiple athletic teams.
Stephen has been active in various sports throughout Wilson County his entire life. He participated first as a youth and later as a coach. The Goodall family lives on the family farm in the Tuckers Crossroads Community.
Goodall is the son of Marcia and longtime Wilson County Clerk Jim Goodall. He has three siblings, Stacie Wahl, Stephanie (Mike) Morgan, and Scott (Megan) Goodall, and several nieces and nephews.
Goodall operates a full-time office of 18 employees, located in the Wilson County Courthouse. Since being elected, he has worked to increase knowledge in all areas of the office. Stephen along with nine staff members, have attended seminars, classes and multiple training sessions. He strives for the office to promote professionalism and superior customer service, and is prideful of every employee that is currently on staff.
“It has been an honor and privilege to work for an office that is dedicated to the growth of Wilson County. Our office works hard to stay on top of changes and new development, for both residential and commercial. I have an open-door policy and I am always willing to meet and discuss any concerns or questions you may have with your appraisal,” Stephen said. “I believe in watching the taxpayers’ money closely, and each year I have been in office, I have stayed within my budget and returned money back to the general fund. I want to be fair and am always willing to help anywhere I can.
“I have been in public service my entire adult life, first in law enforcement, and now as your Assessor of Property. Helping the residents of this county and my community is a top priority for my family and I. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me through the past several years and ask for your vote to remain your Wilson County Assessor of Property in the March 3 Republican Primary.”