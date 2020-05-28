Goodwill has donated a car to Shelley Pope, a donations attendant at the Lebanon collection center, as part of the company’s Wheels-to-Work program.
Pope quickly started the engine, honked the horn and tested the radio of her car.
“It’s bittersweet,” Pope’s daughter, Stephanie Ramsey, said. “I mean — it’s only bitter because Bobby can’t be here to see it. But I can’t think of anybody who deserves this car more than her.”
Bobby Jenkins was Pope’s boyfriend of the past two years. She had cared for him through many months of chronic illness until he passed away on May 8. Ramsey said her mother had not had many reasons to smile in recent weeks, so the gift of a car came at a particularly good time.
Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee presented Pope with a used but reliable 1999 Lexus ES300 sedan. Goodwill established the program in 2013 to provide vehicles given by Goodwill donors to Goodwill employees who need reliable transportation to get to work.
Sixteen people have received vehicles through the Wheels-to-Work program since it was established in 2013. A selection committee made up of Goodwill employees from various departments helped to determine who is eligible to participate.
Pope has worked for Goodwill for six years, first as a lead retail associate and now as an attendant at the donation site in Lebanon on West Main Street. Prior to joining Goodwill in 2014, Pope was unemployed after working in a fast food position and other temporary jobs.
In 2015, Pope lost her home. Since that time, Pope, 48, has moved into an apartment but did not have transportation for three years.
Five days a week, Pope walked about two miles from her apartment to her job, regardless of the weather. She also walked on all her personal errands, saving any extra money she might have for Uber rides to take her boyfriend to the doctor.
Goodwill Director of Donations Danny Rhodes said despite the personal challenges Pope has faced, she always provides excellent customer service, often receiving compliments from Goodwill donors.
“Shelley represents the best of Goodwill,” he said.
Pope said the car she received will change her life. She can now easily run errands, take her clothes to the laundromat or go see her two daughters and seven grandchildren.
She said she could drive to other Goodwill sites when extra help is needed or give rides to a co-worker who also lacks transportation.
“And I won’t have to walk to work anymore. It might even help me get a promotion,” she said, smiling and winking at her supervisor. “It’s gonna be great.”