Gov. Bill Lee included more than $5 million in his proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget to be used for the Tennessee State Fair’s potential move to the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon.
Lee listed $5.25 million as proposed cost increase for transportation, business and economic development in the form of a grant to “provide funding to move the state fair to Wilson County.”
The money will allow for infrastructure upgrades and ongoing costs, estimated to be around $250,000, according to the proposed budget.
Rep Clark Boyd of Wilson County filed a bill last month proposing to move the state fair to Lebanon. The bill is currently assigned to the House Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee. A similar bill has been assigned to the Senate State and Local Government Committee.
The Wilson County Fair has announced Aug. 12-21 as the dates for this year’s fair. Details events have not been released.
The Wilson County Fair is scheduled for nine days this year, one more day than it traditionally has been held. A ninth day was added to the fair’s schedule last year for the first time, but the entire event was cancelled for COVID-19 concerns.
The state commission determined that its current state fair home, Fairgrounds Nashville, “lacks adequate facilities and is not a viable long-term home for the Tennessee State Fair.”
Fairgrounds Nashville is about 117 acres, The James E. Ward Ag Center, home of the Wilson County Fair, is 267 acres. Attendance at the Tennessee State Fair in 2019 was 105,148; the 2019 Wilson County Fair reported an attendance figure of nearly 580,000.
Kim Doddridge, Tennessee Department of Agriculture public information officer, said there would likely be meetings between Lee and Department of Agriculture, Tennessee State Fair and other officials to discuss the possible move. The Tennessee State Fair and Exposition Committee unanimously approved preliminary plans last year to move the annual event out of Nashville.
The state legislature will also review and approve the governor’s proposed budget this spring.
“Gov. Lee’s proposed budget includes ($5.25) million for upgrades to move the state fair to Wilson County and those specifics have not been determined,” Doddridge said. “Currently, there are no meetings on the calendar.”
The Tennessee State Fair and Exposition Committee’s approval last year was the first official step in relocating the fair to Wilson County.
“I think it moves it forward to where, at least, they could consider it. I think that’s about all it does,” State Fair Commission chairman Charles Hatcher said. “It’s going to take a statute change to make anything happen past that, and funding.”
Wilson County Promotions, which runs the popular county fair in Lebanon, submitted an “Expression of Interest” in being a potential site to host the state fair last year and bested Maury County and Davidson County for the committee’s approval.
Jeff Aiken, State Fair Commission member and president of Tennessee Farm Bureau, said positive aspects of Wilson County as the site of the state fair include existing facilities at the James E. Ward Ag Center, the experience of Wilson County Promotions in operating a large-scale fair, the large volunteer base of the Wilson County Fair (about 1,3000 volunteers), community support for the Wilson County Fair and the Wilson County Fair’s emphasis on agriculture.
Aiken said the advisory group considered Wilson County Promotions’ desire to keep “Wilson County” as a prominent piece of the potential name of the relocated state fair as a negative, along with potential date conflicts of the state fair with others across the state.
Jimmy Comer spoke on behalf of Wilson County Promotions about the necessary improvements that would need to come with the state fair’s move to Wilson County.
“We are very interested and receptive in working this process out. Funding is a necessity,” Comer said. “We’re barely doing what we need to do today. We do need help with infrastructure on the grounds and outside the grounds in order to make this Tennessee State Fair what I suspect y’all want it to be. We’re on board, but funding is a critical part of our acceptance on this process.”