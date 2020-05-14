Mayors throughout Wilson County are gradually reopening government buildings.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said county offices reopened to the public May 4 by appointment only.
“Employees will be available in each county office by phone and email on Monday through Friday, but will be conducting in-person business by appointment only,” said Hutto, saying he would reevaluate the process weekly.
Hutto said each office would develop a process for making appointment and controlling access to allow for social distancing for activities that must be performed in person. External doors to county buildings will also display information about how to make appointments.
Hutto said offices that deal with time sensitive filings, such as County Trustee, County Clerk and Register of Deeds, have secured drop boxes placed at the front entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse. Items placed in the drobox prior to 4 p.m. each day will be stamped for that business day.
Residents are urged not to place any items in the drobox after hours for security purposes.
Mt. Juliet officials reopened its city hall May 4 as well. Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said the city had the opportunity to reopen the facility at an earlier date, but settled on May 4.
“We’ve made a lot of modifications in our facilities that not only protects the employees and staff and gives them some level of comfort, but also the citizens that may come into City Hall,” Martin said.
Martin urged residents to continue to utilize online and phone calls to conduct business whenever possible.
“We’re in this learning curve, as well. I think opening back up with help with a little bit of that. But, if someone doesn’t feel comfortable coming here, there will be somebody ready to call you, and if you don’t get called upon soon enough, please reach out to me directly and we’ll make sure you get taken care of,” Martin said.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the city would continue to operate under its amended procedures implemented in March, noting the changes have been met with positive results.
Ash said residents could pay bills and taxes online through the city’s website and noted credit card fees have been lifted on those transactions. The city hall also has a drive-through and drobox available.
People can meet with engineers and inspectors by appointment only.
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said city hall would remain closed to the public.
“Water bills should continue to be paid, and other business handled, in the many ways that it can be handled without appearing in person,” Jennings said.
He said residents may pay bills by leaving them in the drop box at the front door. Bills may also be paid online. City employees will continue to work normal business hours and can be reached at (615) 237-3326.