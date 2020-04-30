Lebanon native Rick Bell announced his candidacy for mayor of Lebanon on Monday.
Bell is a professor of history at Cumberland University and serves as the city historian. He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Lebanon City Council and served Ward 6 from February 2016 to December 2018.
“Over the next few months, I am eager to listen to you about what’s important for the positive future of Lebanon,” Bell said in a news release. “Let’s talk about topics like quality of life, financial responsibility, smart growth, and very important to me — Lebanon’s identity — keeping our city a great place to grow up and enjoy life