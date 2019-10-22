Nearly half of the 24 Wilson County commissioners have questions about how the amount of the county school system’s General Fund is calculated.
The issue came up after some commissioners viewed reports from the office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury that gives what the comptroller claims to be an actual, versus budgeted, number each year.
The budgeted number is the amount listed by WCS Finance Director Mickey Hall when a budget is presented to the county commission each year. The actual number comes from an annual audit for that fiscal year, which is conducted by the state comptroller.
Some commissioners claim the difference between budgeted numbers and actual revenues runs into the millions of dollars, and their concerns about the discrepancy might be due to what they call a confusing financial reporting system.
The WCS General Fund receives money from the county commission after the school system submits a budget each June.
According to Wilson County finance director Aaron Maynard, school system General Fund monies come from three main areas: the state, county property taxes and half of the local portion of the sales tax, which by state law, has to go to school systems.
The monies within the school system’s general fund is controlled by the WCS Board of Education.
The amounts to be spent are listed in the annual budget. Any adjustment to spending throughout the fiscal year must be approved by the WCS board.
General fund money can be spent on recurring expenses such as salaries and one-time expenses such as buses. Building improvements and new construction is paid for from the WCS capital projects fund.
The advantage to growing a General Fund is that additional items, such as those on the “needs list” given to the county commission each June, can be funded with those monies.
From fiscal year ending 2011 to fiscal year ending 2018, the actuals from the comptroller’s report ranged from $1.9 million to $7.1 million over the budgeted amount to be in the general fund after the budget was completed.
The comptroller’s office report comes out a year after the budget for any fiscal year. The most recent report was for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018 and was completed by Comptroller of the Treasury Justin Wilson, on Jan. 18, 2019.
Comptroller’s Office Director of Communication John Dunn said, “I can tell you that we stand behind the numbers in our fiscal year 2017-2018 audit report.”
In the fiscal year 2020 WCS budget, given to the commissioners by Hall, the finance director said, “the amount of fund balance used to fund recurring items for (fiscal year 2019-20) budget is $6,173,780. The county commission should (put) more money into the general purpose school fund for recurring expenses so the fund balance can be maintained at a fund balance of at least 10 percent of operating expenditures to sustain any economic downturn and to create a buffer for any budget estimates that may change for any reason.”
According to Dunn, “for general operating funds (in a county school system, this is the ‘general purpose school fund’), the Government Finance Officers Association recommends ‘no less than two months of regular general fund operating revenues or regular general fund operating expenditures.’”
Questions from commissioners
District 25 Commissioner Justin Smith said he had many concerns about the budget numbers versus the comptroller’s report.
“Year after year there has been money left over and going into the fund balance,” he said. “This is the reality, the actual financial activity and not a conservative plan or forecast. The problem is not the conservative budget, the main problem I found is the way the actuals were quietly kept and transferred into the fund balance.”
In the 2010-11 fiscal year, WCS had reported in the budget that the fund balance would be $4 million. However, the actual number from the Comptroller’s report said the fund balance was $6.8 million. In 2013-14, the budgeted fund balance was $3.6 million, and the Comptroller’s report stated that the fund balance was $10.8 million.
There are variances between the budgeted numbers and the actual numbers from the audit for fiscal years ending 2011 through 2018.
Smith said, “it made me wonder, why are we wasting so much time in meetings and memos and talks on a budget? The budget has no correlation with the ending result. I will be relying on the deputy finance director to give us not a partial scope but the whole scope of the financials.
“Since I’ve been in office, I don’t recall having meetings to discuss actuals. (The budget presented by the school system) has always revolved around the ‘budget’ and not having enough money to fund the budget, in red and bold letters.”
However, in a report to WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright that was presented to WCS board members on Sept. 16, Hall said, “the actual numbers from the Comptroller’s report come out after the fiscal year is over. The last page of our budget document always reflects the audited fund balance and reserve amounts from the previous audit and the closed book fund balance and reserve amounts of the most recent fiscal year for the board and county commission to see the differences.”
Hall also wrote that “both the board and commissioners get actual and budget figures. The one thing people have to be cautioned about is that they recognize that all fund balance and reserve figures are not available for spending due to timing that funds will come to our budget.
“Each month the board and county commission are presented monthly budgetary information that reflects budget amounts compared to expenditure amounts. If any of them have questions, we are prepared to discuss anything they want to discuss.”
WCS provides information
Smith admitted that a lot of the commissioners did not look at the comptroller’s audit numbers, even though Hall puts them in each year’s budget presentation. Smith’s complaint, he said, is that no one at WCS pointed out that the fund balance had actually grown from year to year.
He said that he wanted a memo that showed the actuals and said that “it’s obvious the intention is to continue to grow the fund balance quietly. Because the numbers may be on the reports, but the fact that (Hall) doesn’t bring this to our attention only proves that we don’t know financials and for the past years we have only trusted his presentations.
“This made me realize, we are all at fault in some way or form, and we all have something to learn from this. As the county commission, as part of the funding body, we should be educating ourselves enough to protect taxpayers’ funds by knowing and understanding the financial activity. As a commissioner, this is my goal.”
District 16 commissioner Diane Weathers said that, “(The numbers were) a surprise to me. I realize that budgeted numbers are estimates, but actuals have to be reconciled on an ongoing basis in order for the commission to have full and complete transparency and disclosure.
“We rely on the reporting of financial information by all county department heads to manage our planning process for revenues and anything, but full and complete disclosure, is unacceptable. I look forward to learning more about this in the coming days.”
District 5 Commissioner Jerry McFarland said that, “The school system asks us for money, but we don’t know or can’t find out how they spend it. We have to file an open records request to get information on how they spend their money.
“I can’t believe they spend money that way, I just want to be able to see the numbers, the school system should give us a report once a month telling us how they spend their money. Right now, they’re asking for money once a year and we don’t know how they spend it. They have terrible credibility because of this.”
Hall disputed the commissioners’ comments, stating that, “We have had as many as eight public meetings with the board and commissioners where we have answered questions that were contained in your email. In between those meetings, and the approval of the budget, was another 40-45 or more days for commissioners to ask us questions regarding our budget.
“More than 21 commissioners attended one of these meetings or called and asked us questions throughout the budget process. At any time, if a commissioner has a question, please have them call Dr. Wright or (me). This is what is most puzzling as commissioners do call us if they have a question or ask us during committee meetings or at monthly commission meetings.”
WCS GENERAL FUND
Wilson County Schools’ budgeted amount compared to actual amount (according to the state comptroller) for its General Fund in fiscal years 2011-2018:
YEARENDINGBUDGETEDACTUAL
2011$4,039,811$6,876,731$2,836,920
2012$3,679,358$8,532,009$4,852,651
2013$4,354,736$8,289,679$3,934,943
2014$3,636,919$10,807,905$7,170,986
2015$6,389,433$12,468,374$6,078,941
2016$6,598,560$13,309,310$6,710,750
2017$8,163,466$10,112,488$1,942,022
2018$5,312,512$9,601,655$4,289,143