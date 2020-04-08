Repeat offenders of Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order for Tennesseans to stay home unless conducting essential activities could face citations and arrest, according to area law enforcement officials.
“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” Lee said last week when announcing the order. “However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”
Lee’s mandate did not trim the list of essential activities and businesses highlighted in his previous order.
Lebanon Police public information officer Sgt. PJ Hardy said the latest order is “ramped up” from Lee’s previous order and gives local law enforcement agencies the authority to take action when officers identify people and businesses not complying with the order.
Hardy said the additional efforts are necessary in order to slow the rate of spread of the coronavirus in the county. Monday afternoon the state health department reported 97 positive cases of the virus and 996 negative tests in Wilson County.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said as Lee’s executive orders went from a strong suggestion to mandate, a violation is now a Class A misdemeanor.
“That could lead up to arrests if someone does not follow the emergency orders and they are engaged in non-essential activities,” Chandler said.
Both said it would take repeated violations of the mandate in order for officers to issue citations or arrest offenders. They said the initial steps would focus on informing and verbally warning offenders about the order.
“We want to make sure they understand that they are in violation of this order, and we want to give them that fair warning they need to abide by the order,” said Hardy, who said the department would issue citations after initial warnings. “We will do so if we need to. Beyond that, we also have the ability to place someone under arrest.”
“Of course, our officers are going to educate and warn first. But, if the warnings and voluntary compliance is not there, they’re going to be forced to cite or arrest,” Chandler said. “I hope everyone is doing the right thing and just staying at home. Really, if you don’t have to travel, don’t get out and travel.”
Both said there aren’t any plans for roadblocks or checkpoints, but officers would monitor obvious violations, such as crowded basketball courts or house parties.
“We’re not randomly stopping people. There’s no checkpoints. We can’t really regulate movement with this order. That doesn’t mean something like that won’t come in the future,” Chandler said.
Hospital update
Last week Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon received 25 patients from a Gallatin facility that had an outbreak of the virus. Those patients initially tested negative for the virus but six of them later tested positive after the move to Lebanon, according to Traci Pope, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital community relations director.
Pope said the hospital has discharged 18 residents of the Gallatin facility.
CareRite Centers is the parent company of the Gallatin facility, which also owns the Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and the Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
CareRite Centers did not respond to inquiries about the possibility of contamination to the Lebanon facilities or other employees possibly contracting the virus.
However, the company sent out a press release following the incident that stated employees would be screened and examined prior to entering the facilities, as well as instructed to wear personal protective equipment during the duration of their shifts.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital has taken similar steps in an effort to reduce potential exposure to patients and staff, according to Pope, which includes severely limiting visitors to the facility, restricting access to hospital entrances and screening patients, visitors and staff for symptoms prior to entering the building.