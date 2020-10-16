Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES MAINLY IN THE MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&