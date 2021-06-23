It’s 1959, and Rydell High School’s senior class is in rare form. The too-cool-for-school “Burger Palace Boys” are stealing hubcaps and acting tough and their gum-snapping, chain-smoking “Pink Ladies” are looking hot in bobby sox and pedal pushers.
Audience of One is performing the much-loved musical “Grease” at Lebanon’s Capitol Theatre for four days this week.
Nick Gehring stars as Danny Zuko. He is a recent graduate of Vanderbilt with a bachelor of music in vocal performance and an MBA in corporate strategy and human organizational performance.
Gehring, 23, has been involved in professional theater for more than five years.
“Ever since my debut role as Barbershop Quartet Member No. 4 in my seventh-grade production of
‘Music Man Jr.,’ I fell in love with theater,” he said. “Theater has taught me to grow in so many ways. It has provided me with a platform for self-expression, happiness, and self-discovery.”
“Some of his recent theater credits include Gomez (“The Addams Family”), Cinderella’s Prince (“Into the Woods”), and Melchior (“Spring Awakening”).
Gehring’s first production with Audience of One was during the summer of 2019 when he starred as Jack Kelly in “Newsies”.
“(Founder and show director) Angie Dee and her team at AOO were different from any theater I worked for before,” he said. “Aside from being incredibly talented, they were compassionate, loving, and empathetic to everyone involved in the production.”
Grease is his fourth production with AOO.
“The show has the feel of the classic movie and is non-stop entertainment,” he said. “We cannot wait to bring Broadway-level theatre to Lebanon.”