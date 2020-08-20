Just four days before its students returned to classrooms in person for the first time since the first week of March, Wilson County Schools cut the ribbon last Thursday night to open its “jewel on the hill,” Green Hill High School in north Mt. Juliet.
The $104 million school is the district’s fifth high school and its largest facility. It is located at the intersection of Lebanon Road and North Greenhill Road.
The Wilson County Commission issued bonds to pay for the construction.
“As Providence (Marketplace) was an igniter for South Mt. Juliet, Green Hill High School will be an igniter for North Mt. Juliet,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto told the approximately 100 parents, students, GHHS staff and city and county officials.
The district had the opening ceremony just two weeks short of the two-year anniversary of the groundbreaking. The 435,000-square foot school was completed on time for classes despite 150 days of bad weather during the construction period.
The school will have approximately 1,400 students (including just over 200 who chose the virtual learning option) in grades 9-12 in its first year.
For at least this academic year, it also will host seventh graders and eighth graders from Mt. Juliet Middle School. That school will have K-sixth graders while West Wilson Middle School is being rebuilt from damage sustained in a March tornado.
“Where I am from, they are closing schools down,” Principal Kevin Dawson said at the ceremony. “Here we are opening them. That is the sign of our prosperity in this community.”