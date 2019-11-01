Current West Wilson Middle School Principal Kevin Dawson has been named as Principal of Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet.
“We are pleased to announce Kevin Dawson as the principal of Green Hill High School,” said Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright. “Kevin’s experience in both middle and high school makes him uniquely qualified to take the helm of a new, state of the art comprehensive high school. His background affords him the perspective of preparing middle schools students for high school by initiating a college and career focus as early as the sixth grade. Kevin Dawson has been recognized by staff and colleagues for a student-centered approach, as well as establishing high expectations with strong supports to achieve success.”
Dawson has worked for the district since June, 2012 when he was hired to be a teacher at Mt. Juliet Middle School. In 2014, he was selected to be an assistant principal at Wilson Central High School. During his tenure as assistant principal, he was selected to be part of the 2016 Governor’s Academy for School Leadership.
“I feel honored to be named as principal of GHHS,” said Dawson. “I will miss the West Wilson faculty, students and community; the work we have done has been excellent, and we have had fun along the way. I am excited to carry that momentum and experience into the GHHS community and help build a culture of excellence.”
With his enthusiasm running high on being named Green Hill High School Principal, Dawson acknowledged the challenges that come with opening a new school. They are challenges he welcomes and feels very prepared for.
“I have worked for some outstanding mentors and am currently surrounded by administrators who give me the support and challenge me to continue to improve. Additionally, I have had the privilege of working in several counties across West and Middle Tennessee, as well as studying at several universities to obtain knowledge and expertise in the field of education. I will use these experiences and supports to make GHHS one of the best high schools around."
Dawson’s educational achievements include: an Ed.S. from Tennessee State University, an M.S. in Educational Psychology & Research from the University of Memphis and a B.S. in Education from Union University.
Dawson has served as West Wilson Middle School Principal for one year.
With construction taking shape, Green Hill High School is expected to open for start of the 2020-2021 school year next August. With roughly nine months to go before the new school opens its doors to students, faculty and staff – Principal Dawson has some key goals in mind.
“I want to make sure to establish a faculty focused on student growth and development as the center of the decision making process,” said Dawson. “As the faculty begins to come together, our focus will be on leveraging our individual strengths to build a better experience for the student body.” He added, “In opening a new school, we will need to develop the traditions which will be unique to GHHS. While I acknowledge this will be a challenge, I am excited to have the input of the students and faculty as we give shape to our new GHHS community.”
Dawson will begin his new role in January, 2020. The next step in the administrative process for Green Hill High School will be the hiring of assistant principals.