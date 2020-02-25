Green Hill High School students going can now apply for acceptance into The Collegiate Academy at Green Hill High School.
The Collegiate Academy at Green Hill High School is a partnership between Wilson County Schools and Volunteer State Community College. The goal is to provide “highly motivated high school students the opportunity to earn high school and college credits through a high-quality college-preparatory program while also enjoying the Green Hill High School experience,” GHHS principal Kevin Dawson said.
Students who are admitted into The Collegiate Academy will take specific college-level courses provided by Volunteer State and Green Hill High School, he noted, adding, “these courses will fulfill high school graduation requirements and give students a head start on college, a competitive edge in college admissions, and a more independent and rigorous learning experience.”
The academy college courses provided by Volunteer State qualify for Tennessee Transfer Pathway, which allows students studying a variety of areas to work toward an associate’s degree and transfer those credits to a four-year institution.
“This is another partnership and a unique opportunity for our students to where traditionally, the dual enrollment classes start in 11th grade,” Dawson said. “If you’re accepted into this program and are starting down this pathway, we’ll actually introduce our students to dual enrollment opportunities in 10th grade.”
He said there will be nine classes taught by Volunteer State professors on the GHHS campus. Once the students are enrolled in the program, “they are also Vol State students,” he noted. “They will have the opportunity to take online courses through that university as well, while still being immersed in the Green Hill experience as well.”
Dawson said that by taking the classes on the GHHS campus, as opposed to classes where the student had to travel in the past, the students are in a safer environment, something Dawson said that, as an assistant principal, he said “it’s important to me to have those supports in place.”
In the Collegiate Academy the students will take nine courses, and they will graduate from GHHS with a minimum of 27 college credits, Dawson said. The students also have the opportunity, through AP classes, to also earn college credits, he said, adding they can also enroll in online Volunteer State classes and earn college credits.
Army JROTC at GHHS
The students at GHHS will have an opportunity to begin a career in the armed forces when the school offers the Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
The JROTC program, whether it be with the Army, Marines or Air Force, is also offered at the other four Wilson County high schools.
Wilson Bank and Trust scoreboards
Wilson Bank and Trust has donated $77,000 to Green Hill High School for scoreboards. The scoreboards will be located at the football, baseball and softball fields, as well as the gym for basketball and volleyball.
“Anything that needs a scoreboard, they will be providing money for,” WCS board chairman Larry Tomlinson said.