Today

Cloudy. High 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.