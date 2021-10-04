The recent demolition of an historic Lebanon home on West Main Street sparked criticism and a renewed push for historic preservation within the city.
The structure, located at 607 W. Main St., is the former home of Judge Nathan Green and was under consideration to be included in an historic overlay district. The overlay could have added additional oversight in protecting the home.
Green, who constructed the home in 1850, served on the Tennessee Supreme Court for 21 years and taught law at Cumberland University. In 1865, Green and his son, Nathan Green Jr., re-established Cumberland’s law school, which had closed four years earlier due to the Civil War.
“We were totally caught off guard and by surprise. We had no indication that a demolition was going to take place. We’re very disappointed and I feel like it’s kind of a setback to our preservation efforts for the community,” said Historic Lebanon executive director Kim Parks.
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said the Lebanon Historic Commission had discussed the potential historic overlay for about five months, which originally focused on the properties on the south side of West Main Street near the Judge Green house.
Corder said the commission then decided to add two properties on the northern side of the street, which included the Judge Green house. The commission announced the additions Sept. 14.
Wilson Bank & Trust purchased the Judge Green house property on Sept. 13 for $1.35 million and applied for a demolition permit from the city on Sept. 21. Demolition began Sept. 25.
“From my perspective, it does seem like there’s a lot of coincidental timing,” Corder said.
Wilson Bank & Trust CEO John McDearman said he was unaware of the Lebanon Historic Commission’s potential designation of the property in the historic district.
“With that being an adjoining property (to the bank), we’ve been interested in purchasing that for some time. It just happened to be that the time came about that we could purchase it,” McDearman said. “We determined, based on the cost and condition, that the house remaining was not what was going to work for us long-term.”
“Since it was not yet in a historic district the house wasn’t flagged to be reviewed by the (Historic Preservation Commission) prior to demolition,” Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission chairman John Foutch said.
The Judge Green house is on the National Register of Historic Places, which does not offer much protection regarding local zoning, according to Parks.
Parks said the national designation offers tax credits and protections when road projects occur near the structure.
“When they widen or do work on those roads, they have to do studies to make sure historic structures are not going to be adversely affected,” Parks said. “It has some good reasons to be on the National Register, but it has no local zoning regulation at all.”
Parks said local regulation is done through historic commissions, which are regulated by the Tennessee Historic Commission.
“The property still needs to stay in there because that keeps improper infill from going on and other things like that. We will support the Historic Preservation Commission and help them out to get that passed,” Parks said.
“Everything we do, we try to be an asset to this community. We’ll do that no differently,” McDearman said. “There are no final plans for exactly what’s going to happen on that property, but we will always do our best to be a good neighbor, and, hopefully, our community sees that in the things we try to do.”
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and Councilors Camille Burdine and Joey Carmack said the demolition was a surprise to them but said they would continue to push for historic preservation in the city.
“As mayor and as a historian, I am upset about the demolition of this historic home. It was the home of the Greens and the Hookers, two prominent families in Lebanon history and Tennessee legal history,” Bell said. “It’s disappointing that neither the sellers nor the buyers recognized the historical importance of the home. Our history is important because it’s the core of who we are as a city.”
“I certainly value historic homes in our community which was shown when I voted in support of the city purchasing the Mitchell House. I’m committed to the historic overlay district and hope we can expand it at some point,” Carmack said. “While I certainly share everyone’s disappointment, I’ve always known Wilson Bank & Trust to honor the past as they did recently when the Operation Center was built on the Castle Heights football field.”
“It is very disappointing to see something like this to occur in our City and I was only made aware of it like the rest of the community when it began early on Saturday morning,” said Burdine, who said she received several calls Saturday. “I will continue to push and support historic zoning in the city and hope the community will do so as well.”
Parks said Historic Lebanon would continue to push education about historic places and how to preserve them, especially through the city’s Historic Tour of Homes and Historic Driving Tour of Homes.
“We just try to highlight structures and neighborhoods and how you can preserve those and use them for modern functions but preserve the history of the building and its historic character also,” Parks said.