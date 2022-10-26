150 acres on US 231 South -
Years in the making, the City of Lebanon held groundbreaking ceremonies Wednesday morning on Phase 1 of a new Sports Complex located in Ward 3 on US 231 South.
The site, located on some 150 acres just south of Stumpy Lane, will eventually be the home of five illuminated soccer fields, four natural grass and one artificial surface, walking trails, a pavilion along with a building for restrooms and concessions.
Plans began to formulate back in 2019 with an idea to relocate Wilson United Soccer from its current location on the property of the Lebanon Municipal Airport.
Well over 1,250 children currently participate in youth soccer on three fields at the airport with no lights, which make the scheduling of matches and practices difficult at best.
"I want to thank the City Council," said Mayor Rick Bell, "because they shared this dream too. They've supported this project from the beginning.
"Thanks to our Commissioner of Finance Stuart Lawson for putting the finances together without a tax increase."
"We've still got a lot of work to do," said Rick Smith, who chairs the Lebanon Sports Complex Committee.
"Phase 1 is soccer. We've got to get Phase 2 with softball and baseball going. This is going to be a park for everyone in the community with a lot of different sports.
"Time will tell what we'll be able to accomplish here. I want to thank former Mayor Bernie Ash and Mayor Bell for making this happen along with Jeff Baines (Public Services Commissioner). Jeff and I have worked on this for almost four years."
Maryville-based Relyant Global LLC has already begun construction on the site.
"We started last week," said Howard Haynes, vice-president, Americas Division of Relyant Global. "Equipment is rolling in. We can not, by statute, move dirt until we get all the erosion measures in place -- meaning silt fences.
"Once that is significantly done, we will start moving dirt and start grading the site. This could happen as early as next week, could be the following week."
Relyant Global submitted a bid for $14,386,104, under the proposed budget of $17 million, for Phase 1.
Funding will come from the following sources:
American Rescue Funds: $1,325,000
Storm Water: $750,000
Cash from General Fund: $9,425,000
Bond: $5,500,000.
The sports complex will be the first playing fields the city has built in more than 20 years with the most recent being Veterans Field in the Baird Park Complex.
