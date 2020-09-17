After a seven-year quest toward a new fire station in north Mt. Juliet, city leaders broke ground on a three-acre tract of land Monday afternoon.
A crowd gathered on the parcel that fronts the new Green Hill High School to celebrate the future fire station.
The new station will be in Ray Justice’s District 1.
“We are ecstatic to have a brand-new north side fire hall,” Commissioner Ray Justice told the crowd. “Along the way things were not always optimal, but now they are because we are safer and better. In about a year, Mt. Juliet will have its third fire hall.”
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said he’s now working with architects to design the station.
The city purchased the land for $200,000 from the Wilson County Board of Education at the end of 2019. The city re-negotiated bonds and put $2.7 million toward the station with the savings from that deal. Luffman said he hopes to see the station operational a year from now.
Property tax funds will pay for the operation of the station that will eventually have a staff of 15, including the chief.
The Mt. Juliet Commission approved the hiring of nine firefighters for the station at its meeting Monday night. Luffman plans to request six more firefighters to be hired in 2021.
Once the station is constructed Luffman said he plans to move an engine out of Station 3 and move the ladder engine from the volunteer station on Lebanon Road. That station will shut down after the new station opens.
The fire station behind City Hall and the station on Belinda Parkway will continue to operate as usual.