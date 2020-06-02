Savannah Salerno-Crite, a longtime cosmetologist with Lookers Salon & Spa in Lebanon, compared the Coronavirus-related salon closures to a “nightmare.”
Now the doors have reopened and chairs are filled, but beautifying clients looks a lot different these days.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee temporarily closed all close-contact services in March; however, according to Salerno-Crite, many stylists took a hit before that.
“A week or two before that people were canceling their appointments because they were scared to come in,” she said. “We were hurt before the closures because the books were empty.”
Necole Bell, who owns Beauty Boutique, said she closed the business a week before the governor’s announcement.
“We were fearful for our safety and the safety of our clients,” Bell said. “I cried for days leading up to it because I was worried about my staff. I was a single mom when I started Beauty Boutique seven years ago. We’ve done so much work in those seven years and I was afraid of what was about to happen to us.”
Salons were able to reopen May 6.
“We are working more days and more hours. I worked Mother’s Day,” Salerno-Crite said. “The days are longer. Whereas we used to be able to start another color while one was processing, now we can only do one client at a time. The flipside to that is that we are not as rushed, the clients don’t feel as rushed and we have more time to build client relationships.”
Bell stocked her store with 2,500 disposable masks, bleach, disinfectants and more to comply with CDC guidelines.
“We take temperatures at the door and do a questionnaire to make sure they have not been sick recently or exposed to someone with COVID-19. If they do not have a mask for salon or aesthetic services, we can provide that,” Bell said.
Kim Vastola of Barrett’s Barber Shop in Watertown said having clients wear masks has been an adjustment.
“It is the first time in 27 years this has ever happened. We’ve had quite a few who were refused service because we can’t cut their hair if they don’t wear a mask,” she said.
Vastola is working by appointment-only.
“It is kind of like organized chaos right now. My biggest fear was that we were going to be off for seven weeks and then have 100 people waiting outside and not be able to handle that overflow,” Vastola said. “I miss seeing everybody but for the most part it has been a smooth transition.”
Beauty Boutique implemented a small service charge to offset the cost of cleaning products and loss of business. It is $3 for spa service and $5 for salon service.
“We cannot double book. We have half the staff with half the time. They are working 10 to 12-hour days at half the amount of money they would typically make,” Bell said. “I’ve been asked if we are taking new clients and we cannot physically take a new client until July or August. We hope that by mid-June we can go back to our regular way of service. Coming back is a blessing, but we want to go back to the way we were.”
During the quarantine Bell launched a webstore for Beauty Boutique to stay engaged with clients.
“I tried to think of the long term and how we could continue over services if the quarantine lasted longer than expected,” she recalled. “I was at the store five days a week doing Facebook Live, taking orders, mailing out clothing and products.”
Salerno-Crite said for her the shutdown was more than just financially draining. Salerno-Crite said she had the support of her clients, many of whom reached out to make sure that she and her family were OK while she was unable to work.
“I was so stressed out. I missed doing what I do,” she said. “I literally cried when they talked about moving the reopening date to the end of May.”