Two Wilson County Schools employees — Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall and Mt. Juliet Elementary School Principal Michael Hickman — are among the three finalists for the Maury County Public Schools superintendent’s job, the Columbia Daily Herald reported.
The other finalist is Aimee Wyatt, the director of state and district partnerships for Southern Regional Education Board.
Hickman was moved from Mt. Juliet Middle School to Mt. Juliet Elementary School in 2019. He has also been an administrator and teacher in Rutherford County.
Hall has served in his position as deputy director for many years. WCS reports that it has more than 19,000 students enrolled in its schools.