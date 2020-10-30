Halloween flavor, corn hole and a chance to help the Mt. Juliet High School girls soccer team raise funds to buy a new field mower is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 at noon at the high school.
“We wanted to combine a Halloween alternative and provide a fun activity that can give the community a time to relax and enjoy and also help out our team,” said Coach Chad Funk, whose team won the district championship this past season.
Funk said that the event will last for “however long.”
“In addition to the corn hole tourney, we’ve planned a safe alternative trunk or treat event, a kids’ obstacle course, and a chance to just hang out and buy a BBQ plate,” he said.
BBQ plates ($8), kids hot dog plates ($4), chili, snacks, candy and drinks will be available. Kids corn hole is free, pumpkin painting is $2 and the obstacle course race is $2.
The main double-elimination corn hole tournament is $10 for a single player or $20 per team.
Temperature checks are required for entry, and social distancing will be maintained.
Funk said the field mower costs $8,000 and his goal is to raise about $2,000 from Saturday’s event.
“I am head coach of the boys’ soccer team and in the spring, we hope to do the same to kick in to the money fund,” Funk said. “And, other fundraisers. Maybe by next summer we will be able to purchase the lawnmower.”
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Halloween Costume Contest
Where: Lebanon Senior Citizen Center, 670 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon
When: Friday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-noon
Participants: Lebanon Senior Citizens Center staff, Elmcroft Senior Living, The Pavilion Senior Living
Vote for your favorite costume for $1. All proceeds benefit the Lebanon Senior Center.
Halloween Off the Square
Where: First Baptist Church, 227 E. Main St., Lebanon
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
What: Drive-thru event
For information call (615) 444-5503