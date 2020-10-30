Hundreds of people journeyed to the James E. Ward Ag Center last Saturday for a Halloween event that honored a teen’s legacy and raise awareness about asthma.
Stacy Rhone founded GoingGray4Tay and started the GoingGray4Tay Trunk N’ Treat event in memory of her son Ja’ Vontay Neal, who died in 2017 after an acute asthma attack.
“He was just a shy kid. He went to Wilson Central. He was 16 when he died from asthma,” she said. “He loved Halloween. He was shy, but when he dressed up for Halloween, he could be whatever he wanted.”
Rhone said she started GoingGray4Tay as a way to stay busy following his death and to fill a void in the community about asthma and its dangerous possibilities.
“I got to researching asthma websites and places that are like awareness centers or sites, and there aren’t many out there for that,” she said. “I said, ‘This is a serious condition. I’ve lost my child to it. So why not start this in memory of him to help bring awareness to asthma?’ ”
Rhone said when she explains her son’s death to people, they’re usually surprised that an asthma attack resulted in hospitalization and his death.
“They’re usually like, ‘From asthma?’ It’s like they’re in shock,” she said. Rhone said the family discovered Neal suffered from asthma when he was 7 years old. He couldn’t play outside for long periods of time and had to avoid certain foods that would trigger his asthma.
“People don’t know the seriousness of it. I never thought I would lose him to that, but I did,” she said.
The third GoingGray4Tay Trunk N’ Treat event saw nearly 1,000 people participate, growing from about 250 people last year. Rhone said she hopes to eventually, create a program to financially help people with medical expenses related to asthma.
“It can be a big expense, especially when someone doesn’t have insurance,” Rhone said.