Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST TO 8 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 26 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ALL OF OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM CST TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&