The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will partner with the City of Lebanon to present 2020 Halloween Off the Square Drive-thru Saturday, October 31st from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. This year it will be held at First Baptist Church, 227 East Main St., Lebanon, TN, 37087. There will be two entrances to access, East Market Street and East Main Street.
To enter the 2020 Virtual Halloween Costume Contest, submit your Halloween photo, name, category, age and contact information to: marketing@lebanonwilsonchamber.com from October 31st – November 2nd for a chance to win.
Children and adults of all ages may enter the contest. Contestants will be split into 5 categories: Ages 0-5, 6-13, 14 -17, 18 & older, and groups-(2 or more people). Each category will have a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner. The overall best costume will be chosen from all 1st place winners and named “Ghoul of the Night”. Prizes will be awarded in each group. The winners will be announced by November 7th on the Lebanon Wilson County Chambers Facebook page.
For more information about Halloween Off the Square, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 615-444-5503.