Few have heard the tale of Watertown patriot Jim Monroe Bradley, a man born with a birth defect that kept him from serving in the military, who aided his country during World War II using his powerful ham radio so that families could hear the voices of their loved ones — soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen — who were convalescing in hospitals overseas.

“He was born with a bad foot and walked with a limp and had a weak heart, but he had a radio so strong that it sometimes interfered with WSM Radio,” said Bradley’s daughter, Betty Edwards, who recently donated her father’s ham radio receiver to the Wilson County Veterans Museum.

