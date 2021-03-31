A new shopping presence in north Mt. Juliet is about to take off at Hawks Landing on Lebanon Road in the next four weeks.
Developer John Mires said the space is 15,000 square feet. He said the pandemic delayed the project’s completion for about three months.
“They are vibrant tenants, they are just awesome,” he said. “Everyone is so easy to deal with. We think these businesses will round out north Mt. Juliet with their cool presence and foot traffic.”
The former shopping area located at the site was destroyed by fire in 2016. The hawk is the mascot of nearby Green Hill High School, which opened last August.
The anchor tenant is Indulgence Salon and Medi Spa. Other stores are Pelican’s SnoBalls (with outdoor seating) and Nook. Mires also said a medical office is being planned there.
“Nook is a modern lifestyle store with unique items made by artisans,” said co-owner Marc Vera, who is a full-time hospice nurse.
Vera’s first Nook store was in Rochester, N.Y., from 2006-2009. He said Nook will make its debut in Mt. Juliet on May 1, the 10-year anniversary of his partner’s death from cancer.
“He asked me while in hospice what would I do when he was gone and I promised him I would reopen Nook,” said Vera, who is married to co-owner Rick Reiter.
They moved to Mt. Juliet five years ago from Charlottesville, Va., with a goal to reopen Nook.
“Our focus is to offer items made by designers, nothing mass produced,” said Vera, who grew up in Spain. “Rare finds not found in Nashville and local malls.”
Nook will carry items such as furniture, jewelry, bags, cards, tea towels, teas and tea pots, scarves, rugs, coffee table books and the Nico & Yeye furniture line in a baby section.
Vera, a former librarian, said there is a kids’ book section in the store.
“I’ve read them all,” he said.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Pelican’s Snoballs
Eric Miller is scheduled to open Pelican’s Snoballs on Saturday, April 10. He owns Pelican’s Snoballs in Gallatin.
There are more than 100 flavors for the snoballs.
Miller said the difference between a snow-cone and snoball is, “A snow cone is crunchy ice and snoballs melt in your mouth It’s like eating fluffy snow.”
“We have 102 corporate flavors and I get to make up local flavors,” said Miller, who said he will have sugar-free, dye-free and gluten-free options.
Each snoball can have a topping such as gummies, chocolate syrup or whipped topping. The cost for each snoball is between $3-$6.
Hours are noon-9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 2-9 p.m. on Sundays.
Indulgence Salon and Medi Spa
Michelle Eva combined her two salons in Hermitage to become the Hawks Landing anchor tenant.
“I will really miss having my shops in Hermitage,” she said. “I’ve been here so long and it’s like my family here. I really believe all my Hermitage area customers will drive down the road to Mt. Juliet.”
She said the spa will have about 25 professionals providing services.
The hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.