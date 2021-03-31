Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River At Nashville affecting Sumner, Wilson and Davidson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Cumberland River At Nashville. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 3:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.7 feet and falling. * Action stage is 30.0 feet. * Flood stage is 40.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall this week, but will remain above action stage through early next week. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Water reaches the second grassy area of the riverfront landing and covers most of the recreation areas on the east side of the river near Nissan Stadium. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Low lying areas along the river from the I-24 bridge to the I-65 bridge are significantly inundated, including riverfront recreation areas and access points near Nissan Stadium. Industrial properties along the river should monitor further increases in river levels. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, Water reaches the third grassy area of the riverfront landing, and is inundating other recreational and greenway areas along the river. Water also begins to approach industrial properties along the river on Adams St, Cement Plant Rd, Cowan St, Cowan Ct, and Davidson St. &&