Your local government directly affects you every day. Elected officials are tasked with keeping you safe, educating your children and making decisions that ensure a bright future for your community.
Scott Hefner is running for Mt. Juliet District 3 Commissioner to address the disconnect between Mt. Juliet’s leadership and the people they serve.
Scott thinks the local government should be an asset to your family, business and life. When city leaders are out of touch with the people’s values and needs, it results in missed opportunities, ineffective government and frustrated citizens.
Wilson County is one of the fastest-growing places not only in Tennessee but the United States. Yesterday’s solutions no longer work for today’s problems, and we need a fresh voice to challenge the idea that “this is how it’s always been done.”
Scott Hefner is a local business executive and small farm owner who has called Mt. Juliet home since 2007. He and his wife, Cheri, raised two daughters in Mt. Juliet, Haley, and Maile, who attended Wilson County public schools. Scott’s family, faith, success in business and love for the community have motivated his desire to help guide the City of Mount Juliet’s future as a City Commissioner.
Mr. Hefner has over 30 years of serving the property/casualty, worker’s compensation and healthcare industries through business consulting services. Scott has specialized in technology and “best-practices” that improve mission-critical business processes for top-tier companies in these fields.
He has served on the Senior Advisory Board for Finexio, a payments facilitator formed out of Silicon Valley and held a position at a Washington-based non-profit alliance that served the technology, innovation and collaboration needs of the U.S. healthcare industry.
For the last 11 years, Scott has attended to his neighborhood’s needs as vice president/treasurer of his homeowner’s association board of directors. Before moving to Mt. Juliet, he served in a nearly identical capacity for a 600-unit condominium in Florida. In Florida, Scott was heavily involved with the Christian non-profit organization Children of the Nations on a relief mission to the Dominican Republic.
Scott is an avid runner in his spare time, having completed over 15 full and half marathons in the past decade. He also enjoys spending time on his farm in Watertown, where he maintains a small vineyard consisting of several grape varietals.
Scott holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Troy University in Troy, Ala., and previously held Series 7, 24, 63, and 65 licenses for financial services giant Morgan Stanley.
1. Term limits: Maximum 2 terms
2. Responsiveness: Timely responses to citizen inquiries.
3. Funding and staffing: Properly funding the Mt. Juliet Fire Department and ensuring staffing meets our community’s needs.
4. Ethics policies: Tighten loose policies for elected officials.
5. Transparency and accountability: Mandate use of city-issued email for elected officials.
6. Residential and commercial growth plan: Ensuring infrastructure; roads, EMS, city services aligned with growth.
7. Relations: Improved relations with adjoining municipalities, county, and state agencies.
8. Leverage technology to help the citizens interact with the City of Mt. Juliet.