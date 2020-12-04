A Mt. Juliet organization known to give a hand up to those who need to boost their food supply or pay a utility bill is now in need of a bit of help itself.
The Mt. Juliet Help Center has been the main pantry in the community for more than 35 years. However, Center Director Carolyn Smith said 2020 with its tornado, wind storm and COVID-19 has increased demand for its services.
“Demand has almost tripled,” Smith said. “It’s related to the loss of jobs or hours, sickness and more. We have had so many first-time clients.”
She also said there has been a significant increase in people asking for utility bill assistance so their power won’t be turned off.
“We’ve seen a major increase for help in this area and have partnered with several churches so they can help pay for the bigger bills,” said Smith.
Smith said there are no income requirement to receive assistance. The only one is the recipient must live between west of Highway 109 and the Davidson County line.
Although the Help Center has not closed in 2020, Smith said the days of operation each week were cut from five to three.
Recently the Help Center partnered with Music City Honda and Publix to provide a Thanksgiving meal to families, giving away meat, milk, eggs, canned goods, fresh turkeys and the trimmings. A donation event at the car dealership brought in more than 1,000 pounds of food, including 53 turkeys, Smith said.
Smith said churches, businesses and individual residents are showing their generosity. Cole Academy donated about 250 pounds of food and Burn Boot Camp of Mt. Juliet donated 717 pounds of food and toiletries. Calabria held a donation special for Hunger Action Month and presented the Help Center with a $950 check.
Some of the Help Center’s core group of six volunteers now go shopping to refill the food pantry with milk and eggs.
MT. JULIET HELP CENTER
Location: 425B North Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Contact: To receive assistance or to donate, call (615) 754-HELP or go to mtjuliethelpcenter.org