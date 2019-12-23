Forty broken, bent, abandoned, starving and abused horses have respite on Hickory Hill Farm in Lebanon.
Off the beaten path, down a road and in a rehab barn, horses, and other animals, find new life. It’s a little-known non-profit that has been making a difference for the past three years.
Recently, many of Mt. Juliet’s movers and shakers got “locked up” and happily spent time in horse stalls as part of the rescue’s first fundraiser to help continue the efforts to protect and rescue local horses in peril.
The fundraiser brought in about $1,300. About 15 Mt. Juliet residents spent about an hour in a stall before friends and family donated whatever they could for the cause.
Some “inmates” included City Judge Carolyn Dyer Kristofferson, Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler and business owner Shari Arnold.
“We have horses, donkey, cows,” said CJ Hutsenpiller, who organized the fundraiser. “We call this the healing farm. Not only do we rehab and rescue abused, or owner given, horses, we have kids camps and bring it all back to the community with therapy horses.”
Each horse rescued at Hickory Hill Farm requires at least $1,000 just for feed, dental and chiropractic needs.
CJ’s wife, Shea, has been riding horses since she was 8 years old. She has a degree in equine science and had worked on several rehab cases. She now also works at the family’s insurance business in Mt. Juliet.
They decided to start Hickory Hill Farm to address a priority for law enforcement and animal control.
“We realized the sheriff’s department and the animal control did not have the means to handle large animals like horses,” Shea said. “We wanted to assist them with neglect cases.”
They also accept owner surrenders.
“We also help educate people before situations turn into neglect cases,” she said. “There are all types of situations and we do not judge.”
Currently, they have about 20 horses, two adoptable goats and five ducks. A little less than half of their four-legged residents are caught up in active court cases. The others are waiting to be adopted after the staff’s rehab efforts.
“Eighty percent we get in are already trained, or ready to be trained,” Shea said. “Many people think the horses we rehab are either injured or lame. That’s not the case.”
Their oldest horse is 23 and the youngest is a vigorous 2-year-old gelding.
Recently, seven ponies came to the farm.
“One was on the brink,” an emotional Shea said. “She was pitiful, and emaciated.”
They realized she was pregnant. The horse was cared for at the farm and delivered a healthy baby.
“She was fostered,” Shea said. “Her foal was born in April, healthy as well. It was a miracle.”
And, of course, she was named April. The mom and daughter pair were such an anomaly that their foster family adopted them both.
“They have a wonderful home,” she said.
To date, Hickory Hill Farm has rescued more than 53 large animals and of those, 40 horses.
“It does make me cry,” Shea said. “It’s amazing to see these people come out (for the fundraiser) and know what we do and visit and get locked down. It’s humbling. I can’t say enough.”