Highway 109 continues to evolve as new restaurants, shopping options and residential developments change the layout of the area.
Publix, the anchor of the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center, is expected to open Friday, Dec. 16.
The grocery store and other retail businesses will occupy the more than 68,000 square foot facility with out-parcels that will be occupied by Whataburger, Zaxbys, and Wash-N-Roll Car Wash.
It will be Lebanon’s second Publix location. The other one is on West Main Street.
Mexican food enthusiasts have a new option for dining in the area as Los Compadres opened its third Lebanon location in September.
The restaurant, located at 401 Highway 109 North, takes up about half of the 7,000-square-foot building. The other half is the Tequila Barrel Imports Gallery gift shop.
The gift shop will sell merchandise made in Mexico, including furniture, handcrafted art, chandeliers and other smaller items.
Slightly north along State Route 109, Whataburger is expected to open by the end of the year in the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center.
Lebanon’s first Whataburger location at 630 S. Cumberland St. in front of Lowe’s opened earlier this year.
Plans for a Zaxbys to be located in the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center will appear before the Lebanon Planning Commission later this month. The Nov. 14 meeting was delayed by recording issues.
The group approved a site plan for the restaurant earlier this year, but it will re-appear because of a slight change in transparency plans by architects.
“They realized structurally, they could not do the transparency right there by the front door,” owner Lee Oliver said. “We’re asking for a variance to take that extra 8 percent off.”
It will be Lebanon’s second Zaxby’s location, with the first located on South Cumberland St.
The Lebanon Planning Commission will also discuss the CR 109 Apartments, which would sit on 22 acres at 6438 Hickory Ridge Rd. behind the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center.
The group deferred action on the development last month to allow planners time to receive and analyze a traffic study on Hickory Ridge Road.
“The developer has committed to performing whatever improvements are recommended in that traffic study update,” said Jack Parker of Catalyst Design Group. “They recognize that there will be additional traffic and are willing to do what is necessary to update the road network system per the traffic study recommendation.”
