Road projects throughout Wilson County continue to progress this month despite a tornado and COVID-19 outbreak in the county last month.
“The Wilson County (State Route 109) widening project will not meet the original November 2020 contract completion date due to utility delays,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte said. “We are still in negotiations with the contractor regarding the new contract completion date.”
The $51 million project will take the heavily traveled roadway from two to five lanes, including a turning lane, from Highway 70 to the Sumner County line. The department estimates by 2038, nearly 45,000 vehicles would travel the route daily.
The widening of Interstate 40 from State Route 109 to Interstate 840 is still expected to be complete in August. The $38 million project will add an additional lane on each side of the interstate.
Road work continues on the bridge along Highway 70 near the Music City Star train station in Lebanon, as crews work on beam reconstruction and deck improvements. Transportation officials said the roadway would be down to one 11-inch lane in each direction likely until May.
Schulte said the department has also taken extra precautions to limit worker and employee exposure to COVID-19, which includes limiting the number of people per vehicle.
Construction and facilities design businesses are listed as “essential” during the state of emergency, meaning the department is unlikely to suspend work unless otherwise directed by Gov. Bill Lee.
Lebanon Engineering Services Director Regina Santana said despite a tornado flattening some houses along the roadway, the Leeville Pike and Crowell Lane intersection project has not experienced a delay.
The project will bring a traffic signal and additional turning lanes to the intersection, which saw about 10 injury crashes in 2018, according to Lebanon Police officials.
“The bases for the signal poles have been set, and pole installation will start soon,” said Santana.
Work was recently completed on the bridge over Sinking Creek along South Cumberland Street which had the roadway down to one lane in both directions for several weeks.