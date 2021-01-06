Approximately 25 people celebrated the new year last Friday by previewing a new trail at Cedars of Lebanon State Park.
The First Day Hike at the park (an event held simultaneously at parks across the state) included a short hike on a new three-fourths of a mile trail that will be ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible. The trail will be made of recycled materials, including tires, and is identical to the butterfly garden trail outside of the Cedars of Lebanon Nature Center.
“We’re hoping it’s going to be a highly used trail,” park ranger Shauna Bridgers said.
Bridgers said the renovations at Cedars of Lebanon also include a new Jackson Cave overlook that is also ADA compliant.
Hikers included a mix of first-time park visitors, regular visitors, hiking enthusiasts and hiking novices.
Sisters Katie Zamora, of Shelbyville, and Stacy Waller, of Murfreesboro, used the hike to kick off their New Year’s resolutions of more exercise and enjoying the outdoors.
“We love the outdoors and nature — just being outdoors and getting in shape,” Zamora said.
The sisters moved to Middle Tennessee about four years ago after growing up in Oregon.
“It was a resolution to get out and hike because it’s something I love to do,” Waller said. “I haven’t really got to get out and hike since we’ve been here.”
The pair said they plan to return to the park this year and explore more of its offerings.
“We want to hike more and I want to do a guided cave tour,” Zamora said.
Rebekah Halliburton, of Nashville, and her son, Lukas, also participated in the hike, and the snake feeding portion of the event following the hike.
“Particularly, over the last year, our favorite activity together has been going on hikes,” said Halliburton, who said the pair has visited about 20 parks over the last year. “We were just here a few weeks ago, but I saw the snakes were going to be here so we decided to come back.”
Halliburton said Lukas, who answered several nature and animal related questions by park rangers, aspires to be a paleontologist, although he just started the first grade.
“He’s like a tiny zoologist,” she said.
Halliburton said the pair particularly enjoys Cedars of Lebanon because of the unique topography of the area.
“This park feels unique to me because in some parts it feels like you’re literally in the wild, especially in the spring when everything’s in full bloom because the grasses grow so tall,” she said.