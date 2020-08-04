The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has awarded a matching grant of $3,848 to the Fite-Fessenden Museum and Community Events Center for refurbishing the wooden components of the front of the historic Lebanon home.
The federal style home, which sits one block off the Lebanon Square at 236 West Main St., was built by Lebanon physician James L Fite in 1870. W. H. Fessenden and his wife, Sallie, purchased the property in the early 1920s. When Sallie Barry Peyton Fessenden died in 1983, she willed the house to the History Associates of Wilson County.
Soon thereafter, the home underwent a complete restoration, was placed on the National Historic Register and opened as the Wilson County Museum. In 2019, the History Associates and the Margaret Gaston Chapter DAR of Lebanon began working together to update and repurpose the house and museum, renaming it the Fite-Fessenden Museum and Community Events Center.
A capital campaign resulted in the completion of three much needed repair projects: replacing the standing seam metal roof, installing new Queen Anne gutters and refurbishing the wooden components of the front of the home.
Individuals, businesses, and organizations in Lebanon and Wilson County donated a total of $51,152, earmarked for these repairs.
By adding Museum and Community Center to its mission, the groups hope to increase usage by refocusing the museum’s collection, opening the doors to more civic groups, and creating a rental venue for medium-size gatherings.