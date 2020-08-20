Thursday marks six decades of marriage for one Lebanon couple who said their journey to 60 years was and continues to be led by the Holy Spirit.
Carl Price met the former Mary Lena Huber in 1958 while Carl was ministering and planned to hold a youth revival at First Baptist Church in Winchester, which was Mary Lena’s home church. She had just finished her last semester at Belmont University and was working in the church for the summer.
“I was working that summer in the church office and he came by to see the pastor before time for the revival,” she said.
Carl said it was a wonderful week and several families welcomed and hosted the youth in their homes, which led him to spend time in the Huber home while in Winchester. He said he got introduced to Mary Lena and her family.
“I had a lot of respect for the reputation she had in the Winchester community as a dedicated, Christian girl, and one who was focusing on Christian services,” he said.
However, the sparks between the two did not come for another year as Carl was dating someone else and through other relationships and a failed engagement. He said he found himself in a state of depression in October of 1959 when Mary Lena and another woman visited his home to check on him, although they hadn’t spoken in months.
“The very idea that somebody cared enough to check on me and see how I was doing really was impressive. So, I spent a lot of time thinking about Mary Lena’s dedication as a Christian and praying about the leadership of the Holy Spirit in possibly asking her for a date. Later in October, I did,” he said.
The couple dated and became engaged in May 1960 and married Aug. 20, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Winchester. They have lived in Lebanon for the past 26 years.
“I did not go into marriage thinking it would not last. I knew I was dedicated to our marriage lasting,” Mary Lena said. “It doesn’t mean we didn’t have some differences at times, but we’ve been able always to work through them.”
Carl, a minister of 50-plus years, said Mary Lena, who spent 30 years in public education as an elementary school teacher, is a community-minded public servant that has been heavily involved in church and community and service clubs and organizations.
“We’re not necessarily two peas in a pod. We’re not alike in a lot of ways, but we have one common objective and that is Christian service and we seek to follow the leadership of the Holy Spirit and we seek to work together,” Carl said. “We have truly pursued the Christian ideal for marriage of oneness. We work together on all the different aspects of married life. I think that’s been the secret of it.”
The couple has two children, Curtis Price (who lives in Doral, Fla.) and Mary Ellen Yates (who lives in Louisville, Ky.), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.