Mt. Juliet Police detectives charged two juveniles with car burglary and tracked down a stolen gun after a resident spotted them in his car.
Around 2:20 a.m. on July 11, a resident in the 2100 block of Ponty Pool Drive, while walking his dog, spotted two teens inside his vehicle. The resident attempted to detain both of them, but one ran off. With the assistance of a family member, one teen was detained and disarmed of a BB handgun until officers arrived.
Officers took a 17-year-old male of Mt. Juliet into custody. A handgun, stolen on July 6, 2019, from another nearby home, was recovered from the 17-year-old’s bedroom. The suspect who ran away was also identified as a 17-year-old male from Mt. Juliet.
The first 17-year-old was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon and theft of property. The second one was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle. Both were scheduled to appear in the Wilson County Juvenile Court.