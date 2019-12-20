A pair of entertaining ladies have caught the eyes and hearts of people around Wilson County after they put their imaginations to work for good causes.
Smith County natives Lindsay Hall and Jenny Smith are Honey and Sweetie — the dancing, smiling and sometimes singing duet that looks to bring joy to wherever they find themselves.
In seconds, they can transform a regular Walmart entrance into a stage, with the only prop being the familiar red kettle used for donations for the Salvation Army.
The best friends (since first grade) said the idea for Honey and Sweetie was formed four years ago.
“Four years ago, we didn’t have anything to be for Halloween,” Hall said. “We said, ‘Let’s be ourselves in 30 years.’ We had a great time and we’ve been doing it ever since.”
“We always make a video of all of our shenanigans and post it to Facebook and people just love it, so we keep doing it,” Smith said.
They said they try to add at least one dance routine each year, but said they are not professional entertainers.
“We watch Youtube videos of little kids dance competitions,” Hall said. “As Honey and Sweetie, it doesn’t matter if you mess up.”
They not only perform for the Salvation Army, but have also donned the costumes for other activities, including haunted house visits.
“It makes a trip to Walmart a blast,” Hall said. “It’s good fun for a good cause.”
Hall, a Smith County High School librarian, and Smith, who works in human resources in Nashville, have gained a following since their videos appeared online.
“They are just two fantastic girls. They’re so sweet, loving, outgoing and fun-loving. They are true joy bringers and we’re so proud of them,” Gordonsville native Kelly McCulley said.
She said the pair’s genuine love of other people is what makes them unique and attractive as they collect money for the Salvation Army.
“They just have so much joy and that joy is genuine. They’ve been this way their whole lives,” McCulley said. “They do this every holiday and, sometimes just to cheer people up. They are fantastic.”
To find out Honey and Sweetie’s performance schedule, go to their Facebook page.