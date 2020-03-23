It seems some bad recycling people have played a part in a trash disposal company’s decision to pull the plug on its recycle services in Mt. Juliet.
Mt. Juliet is the first city in Hudgins Disposal’s service area to see the cut in recycle services. A few weeks ago, the company picked up some 500 recycle bins from customers who were paying an additional $10 a month to recycle their household roughage. Only one out of 10 Hudgins customers decided to go the recycle route.
According to a company spokesman, most of the customers followed the rules about what could be recycled. However, some residents were out of bounds by placing diapers, plastic bags, shoes, clothes, Styrofoam egg cartons, pizza boxes and even cat litter into the 96-gallon recycle bin.
“There is nothing personal about Mt. Juliet,” company spokesman Darrell Hudgins said. “We had to start somewhere.”
Hudgins said the company has offered a recycling service for eight years. Hudgins originally picked up recyclables in Mt. Juliet twice a month, then it went to one time a month.
The company’s other service areas include Hermitage, Old Hickory, Donelson, Bellevue, Nolensville, Brentwood, Cain Ridge, Antioch, Greenbrier and Ridge Top.
However, customers aren’t all to blame. Recycle disposal companies are now forced to pay to dump recycled items rather than get paid for helping the environment.
“We were paid to recycle materials for the past two or three years,” Hudgins said. “But now we have to run separate trucks, have different dump contamination fees, and it is cost prohibitive because the recycled items are contaminated. We have to pay to decontaminate. It just doesn’t work.”
The dump fee is astronomical just on regular trash pickup for Hudgins.
“We’ve been doing this since 1962,” said Hudgins. “We are dealing with fuel, labor and $200,000 trucks. We are treading.”