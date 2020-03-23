Today

Rain ending this morning. Remaining cloudy. High 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.