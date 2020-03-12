Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and a handful of other county officials gave an update of the county’s recovery efforts following a deadly tornado last week that damaged more than 1,300 structures.
“The process that we have right is probably two-fold. One is to clean up debris and restore people’s environments back to what is what or the best it can be,” Hutto said. “The second thing is to document this process properly with FEMA so that we can get the money paid back to us, which is normally 75 cents on the dollar.”
Hutto said the process is critical to prevent taxpayer funds from being used during and following recovery efforts.
“That affects every taxpayer here in Wilson County. If we don’t do that properly, and we do not get the funds back, the taxpayer pays that,” he said.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper said the F-3 tornado damaged 1,244 residential and commercial structures as it ripped through Wilson County.
He said 170 of those structures were completely destroyed, with 201 receiving damage above 50 percent of the structure, 283 with minor damage at 25 percent or less, and 653 sustaining damages at 10 percent or less.
Lebanon had 778 damaged structures, as Mt. Juliet had 395 damaged structures and Wilson County had 134 staged structures.
Cooper noted three people died, 91 people were treated in local emergency rooms or on the scene and 12 more were admitted to other hospitals, while there were multiple people treated for minor injuries.
“Wilson County, along with Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, remains at State of Emergency,” Cooper said.
The declaration means the county remains at a point it needs to continue requesting resources from state and federal assets in order to bring some “normalcy” back to the county, Cooper said.
Hutto also gave an update on debris removal and resources for residents.
“We are working with a procurement with a contracted company that would come in and help clean up. We’re in the bid process of that now,” Hutto said.
He said local workers in residential areas would focus on vegetation, which is carried to various places depending on the location. He said if any resident feels they have been missed by local agencies, visit the county’s website and hit the “Mayor” tab, to find a place to report their residence.
He said people could also visit the same area on the website to request information on how to volunteer or donate.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office remains in security mode, monitoring subdivisions and residential neighborhoods against theft and looting.