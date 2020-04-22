The full Wilson County Commission held its first virtual meeting on Monday night, and County Mayor Randall Hutto talked about efforts to ease budget hits from a March tornado and coronavirus shutdown.
Only Hutto and a few cameramen gathered in the commission chambers, with the rest of the commissioners joining via video conferencing. With just a few audio exceptions, the meeting largely went without a hitch.
In his report to the commission, Hutto said that the monies collected from the adequate facilities tax are going to help ease the financial burden the county budget will feel from declining sales tax revenue and extra costs associated cleanup from the March tornado.
The AFT is a tax administered to new building permits and was recently increased from $3,000 to $5,000 to help pay for a new jail, two new WEMA stations, and a new convenience center. Plans for those facilities have been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hutto said that building permits for March 2020 were down only three from last year and the overall increase from the AFT increase will help with any budget shortfalls.
The county must submit its budget to the state by June 30 but can amend it up until Sept. 1.
“I’ve asked department heads to have their budget in by May 1 and look at things that they can put off, areas they can cut, and prioritize what they need,” Hutto said.
Hutto also told the commissioners that he plans to ask the state to make up any property tax revenue lost due to the 170 homes that were destroyed during the March tornado.
“It’s similar to legislation that was filed to help Sevier County during the Gatlinburg fires,” Hutto said.
Hutto is part of a “working group” that has until Thursday to give Gov. Bill Lee some recommendations about how to reopen businesses and facilities around the state.
“The governor is going to speak more about it, but it’s going to be more of a phase-in,” Hutto said. “It’s not going to be some ‘Open Sesame’ come April 30th. I think the key is for us to be smart. We have to protect our citizens but at the same time get the economy up and get people back to work. It’s a real balancing act.”