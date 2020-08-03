Melissa Hyatt is now affiliated with Crye-Leike’s Mt. Juliet branch office as a licensed affiliate broker.
Hyatt will serve the residential real estate needs of buyers and sellers throughout Wilson, Davidson, Williamson and surrounding counties.
Hyatt is new to the real estate industry, having worked in retail management for 22 years.
“I have always been interested in all things related to real estate,” said Hyatt. “I also love helping people and doing whatever I can to allow them to enjoy life. So, I just decided to combine real estate and my passion for making people happy.”