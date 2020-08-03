Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 81F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.