There will be rolling roadblocks and road closures on Interstate-40 in the Mt. Juliet area this week to repair damage as a result of the recent tornadoes.
Crews will be installing power lines across the interstate near the Golden Bear Gateway exit 229 at Beckwith Road.
Work is coordinated with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, through Sunday, March 15. The rolling roadblocks will last approximately 30 minutes each and are scheduled for 9 a.m. and Noon weekdays with a six-hour shutdown beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and if needed, on Sunday.
Work will be completed except during heavy rain or lightning.