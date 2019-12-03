Dozens of residents affected by the proposed Bradshaw Farms subdivision near Mt. Juliet High School packed commission chambers to express concerns that the large subdivision would produce safety hazards and even more traffic.
However, after amending the proposal, the commissioners unanimously approved the project on first reading. The second reading will be Jan. 13, 2020.
Developer Goodall Homes requested to rezone acreage and get approval of the preliminary master development plan for Bradshaw Farms.
The 193-acre undeveloped pasture sits behind the Jackson Hills subdivision that is located near Mt. Juliet High School. Bradshaw Farms is planned near Beckwith Road behind Jackson Hills.
The proposal would develop approximately 561 units, of which 263 smaller units will be for residents age 55 or older. residents. Of the 193 acres, 75.5 will be reserved for open space, according to city documents.
Residents who live in Jackson Hills and on Beckwith Road are concerned that the planned development connects directly to Jackson Hills and will also have access from Beckwith Road.
According to site plans, primary access to Bradshaw Farms will be from Vanner Road.
During their allotted three minutes to address the commission, residents said increased traffic both in Jackson Hills and Beckwith Road were the major concerns. Also, nearby Woodland Place does not have contiguous sidewalks and drivers (many of them students at Mt. Juliet High School) will use Woodland Place to cut through.
Josh Randall lives in Woodland Place and said he was concerned the presence of Bradshaw Farms would have a negative safety impact on his neighborhood.
“All these projects have brought more cars,” he said. “Mt. Juliet is trampling on my sanctuary.”
He said his kids like to ride bikes and sidewalks in Woodland Place should be completed before Bradshaw Farms gets started.
Melissa Barka lives in Woodridge Place.
“We have one school on one end of our street, and two at the other end,” she said. “It’s a busy place and pedestrians are at risk.”
Many asked for a new traffic study.
Jeremy Tibbs brought up his four young children to the podium.
“Their safety is compromised by distracted drivers that come to this area to new subdivisions,” he said. “These are the faces this vote comes down to. Don’t go forward.”
Before approving the request, the commissioners passed three amendments. They requested all comments from both the planning commission meeting as well as from Monday’s meeting be recorded; that 50 cents per square foot of each home be dedicated to building a turn lane onto Golden Bear Gateway from Lebanon Road; and that the developer give $2,500 per lot to help build the sidewalk in Woodland Place. The amendments passed unanimously.
The development’s amenities package includes a 4,500-square-foot amenity center which would include a 4,800 square foot pool, splash pad, playground and pavilion; farm and garden plots, Wiffleball field, treehouse and greenway trail.
Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty asked why a Wiffleball field, and not a general-purpose field for soccer and other sports, was planned. The project spokesperson said nothing was set in stone.