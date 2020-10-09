The next 30 days are crucial for the law enforcement career of Mt. Juliet Police K-9 Majlo.
The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois has what could be a potentially career-ending injury and the next month of rehabilitation and monitoring will determine if the dog will be able to continue what he’s trained to do: track and apprehend criminals.
Majlo (pronounced My-low) is the department’s only K-9 officer. He joined the department in 2017. He’s Officer Chris Barth’s partner.
Barth was the one who noticed something wasn’t quite right with Majlo.
“He noticed that Majlo raised his rear right leg as if he was in pain,” MJPD Cpt. Tyler Chandler said. “Once the possible injury was noticed, Majlo was transported to his local veterinarian to conduct an in-depth review. The veterinarian team revealed an internal tendon injury to the right hind leg. That original injury likely led to an internal tendon injury to his left hind leg as well.
“We aren’t sure how he might have injured his tendon. But he overcompensated with his left leg.”
Majlo’s physicality allows him to track suspects through the woods or grab onto a criminal and pull them out from under a structure.
“There’s just a lot of physical activity in his job,” said Chandler “As humans, we have the ability to know when to slow down, but Majlo fought through it. Majlo’s capabilities and work history have been very athletic. He has forcefully apprehended actively resisting, dangerous criminals, tracked suspects through rugged terrain, tracked missing persons, and detected illegal narcotics.”
After Majlo’s injury was noticed, veterinarian Dr. Nicole Harris treated him and he was placed on light duty the past three months.
Last week Majlo was transported to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville for an evaluation to see if he can be treated enough to return to his full K-9 duties.
“It was a day-long visit,” Chandler said last Friday. “He is back home. Majlo will undergo rehabilitation. The next month is very important. We don’t know if Majlo could ever again be involved with apprehending and tracking criminals. We will see what the next 30 days show.”
If the veterinarians say the physical aspects of Mahlo’s career are out, but he can still track narcotics, Chandler said the department will seek another K-9.
“As you can imagine, we are all devastated about Majlo’s impacting injury,” MJPD Chief James Hambrick said in a news release. “Ultimately, we want to ensure Majlo’s quality of life prevails. Officer Barth and K-9 Majlo have been such an awesome asset to the Mt. Juliet community, and their history of successful outcomes is a testament to their wonderful work. They both have contributed so much, and we will pray for the best possible outcome.”
And if Majlo does retire?
“He will live a loved, happy fat life at home eating ice cream,” Chandler said.