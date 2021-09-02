Widening projects for two of Wilson County’s most travelled roadways are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The Interstate 40 widening project from east of Highway 109 to east of Interstate 840 is expected to be completed this month, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The $38 million project done by Vulcan Construction Materials will widen about 3.5 miles of the roadway from four lanes to eight lanes – four in each direction – with 12-foot shoulders on inside and outside shoulders. Five retaining walls will be added and the bridge over Barton’s Creek will be widened.
The department estimates about 70,000 vehicles use the stretch of roadway daily.
Vulcan is planning to complete the Highway 109 road widening project by Nov. 12.
The $50.9 million project will widen Highway 109 from Highway 70 to the Cumberland River, approximately 6.8 miles, as a part of the improvement project for the entire 35-mile corridor.
The project will widen the two-lane roadway to five lanes, which will allow for a center turn lane. The entire width of the roadway will increase from 24 feet to 60 feet and two, 10-foot shoulders.
The project includes a reconstructed Academy Road intersection that will include a new traffic signal and turn lane.
Utility delays pushed the project’s completion date back about a year, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The department estimates by 2038 nearly 45,000 vehicles would travel the route daily.