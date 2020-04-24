The Wilson County Jail remains without a COVID-19 case, and Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said he wanted the staff to remain vigilant to ward off the virus within the jail.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office implemented several precautionary steps last month prior to Wilson County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 18.
Under the changes, inmate visitation is limited to video and electronic means, while attorney visits are allowed as normal, pending daily review.
Bryan said all jail programs are also suspended, including jail ministry, GED programs, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and more. He said the jail chaplain would continue to coordinate jail ministry and address special needs of inmates.
Bryan said new inmate intakes would be assessed immediately for any possible symptoms of the coronavirus prior to entering the facility, which has about 500 inmates in 10 housing pods.
“Anybody that’s arrested in the county and comes to jail undergoes a quick examination before being brought into the jail,” said Bryan, who said the examination includes a temperature check and questioning session. “We haven’t had anybody that we couldn’t take so far.”
Bryan said new inmates would also be quarantined for 14 days before they were able to join the general population.
Bryan said the department supplied officers, personnel and inmates with personal protection equipment, including masks.
Bryan said personnel was also required to wear the equipment in the facility’s booking area.
He said the steps were being taken to minimize the chances of a potential outbreak within the jail, which he said could be disastrous.
“If this virus were to get into a jail - and we’ve seen this across the state where it has gotten into a jail - we’d have to do some serious quarantining throughout the jail,” he said.
Bryan said the density of inmates in the jail could cause the virus to spread rapidly.
“We’ve kept the inmates informed on what’s going on outside. We’ve found they’ve been working with us to get through this,” he said. “We’re allowing them to use the phones more to talk to family and things like that, but they’ve really stepped up in my opinion.”