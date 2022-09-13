There’s been a change in leadership on the Wilson County Schools Board of Education.
At Monday’s meeting, Larry Tomlinson, who said he has served as board chairman for “a long time,” nominated Jamie Farough to be the new board chair.
Farough is a lifelong resident of Wilson County and graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1999. She was elected to the WCS board in 2020.
Farough received four of the board’s seven votes to become board chair – herself, Tomlinson, Melissa Lynn and Carrie Pfeiffer. Kim McGee had been nominated by new board member Joseph Padilla as the board chair. McGee was later unanimously elected as the board’s vice-chair.
The chairman is the facilitator of the meetings, “keeping it on track,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson said he “felt like I’ve been the chairman a long time and I feel like I may be able to be more help to (WCS Director Jeff Luttrell) by being a board member. There are things you want today or propose during a meeting but didn’t feel as if I could be the chairman. As far as (my district) goes, I think I can be more effective as a board member and not chairman.”
Tomlinson’s school board district includes students at Carroll-Oakland Elementary, Tuckers Crossroads Elementary, Lebanon High and the Adult High School.
“I’ve always felt like anytime I was working or being on the school board or county commission, I’ve always known when I needed to make a move. I told Mr. Luttrell four or five months ago that I didn’t want to be the chairman any longer. I knew there are people who are capable, and the board has had those types of people for years,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson said that the decision to no longer be board chair “was not a spur of the moment thing.” He said he asked Farough if she wanted to be the board chair and she stated that she would.
“She said that if someone nominated her, she would be happy to accept the role,” Tomlinson said. “I had also talked with Carrie, but she said it is not the right time for her. I think Jamie was a good choice.”
Tomlinson said that the board chair “has no more authority than any other board member. The only time you have any authority at all is when we’re in session.”
Farough said that she appreciates “The opportunity to serve as board chair. I look forward to working with Mr. Luttrell and the representatives of other zones to best meet the needs of our students and staff.”
Farough and Tomlinson plan to meet over the next few days and “go over the duties that the chairman has to perform, such as reconciling checks and the amounts with purchase orders. She’ll have things she has to do as far as signing signature cards at the bank.”
Farough and Luttrell make up the WCS Executive Committee, which sometimes meets to sign contracts.
“The chairman works closely with the director of schools on things he has going on,” Tomlinson said. “Jamie and Jeff have a good working relationship There are times I attended various events. Whatever type of event the school system was involved with, I tried to be there.”
The chairman is the face of the board, he added.
“The chairman needs to be out there and letting the people in the community know what was going on,” he said.