Simply saying “it’s time,” Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman, 58, submitted his retirement letter to the city on Wednesday, with an effective date of March 3.
Luffman, a Mt. Juliet native, was appointed fulltime chief of the fire department in 2014 after briefly serving as deputy chief.
The letter was addressed to City Manager Kenny Martin and was a mere three lines, noting his time with the city “has been a valuable experience and I wish the City, department, & its members much success.”
“It’s time, I need to take better care of myself,” he told the Wilson Post in a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve got the department good and strong and in the right place. I’m grateful for the opportunity to put the right people in the right place and I could offer that to the city.”
Luffman has been with the FDMJ – which will have its 10th anniversary this year -- just shy of nine years. The department, which will have its 10th anniversary this year, is scheduled to open a fire station in North Mt. Juliet soon and recently created an EMS department.
“Other opportunities have presented themselves to me that would be a better fit for me now,” Luffman said in the phone interview. “Now is the time. I’ve done all I know to do.”
Luffman declined to say if those opportunities were related to fire service.
“They are personal,” he said. “Opportunities are all over the place. Some recently have piqued my interests. Some that better fit my age and experience. If I don’t act on them now, I may lose out on them. I’ve done a lot of soul searching and talking with my wife.
“I’m not heading into the light or anything. With professional opportunities, I looked at my body of work and at some time, it’s just time.”
He said most likely Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Edwards would be named the interim fire chief. The job will be posted for the hiring process to start. Martin will be in charge of hiring the next fire chief.
“My proudest moments are hiring the right people in the right place for the next chapter of this department,” Luffman said.
City Commissioner Ray Justice said he has known Luffman since elementary school. He said he found out about the pending retirement Wednesday afternoon through an email.
“I’m extremely upset and bothered that he’s decided to do this,” Justice said. “I am proud and happy for Jamie. It’s a very sad thing to endure because of this loss of Luffman. Nobody else could have led the department like he has. He’s done an exemplary job.”
The city is expected to have a retirement party for Luffman at an undetermined date.
